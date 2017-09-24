FIVE players sent off in fiery derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas

Five players received their marching orders in a heated Istanbul derby as Fenerbahce beat Besiktas 2-1 last night.

The Turkish Super Lig clash saw late drama with three of the five red cards and two of the goals coming in the last five minutes.

Giuliano de Paula scored the opening goal from the spot after 20 minutes.

Two of the red cards came in the first half with former Chelsea winger Ricardo Quaresma being the first to get his marching orders after a second yellow card, while Fenerbahce defender Luis Neto's straight red meant both teams went into the break with 10 men.

Five red cards and 11 yellows from @Fenerbahce v @Besiktas ! And not one for Pepe! pic.twitter.com/QMdUKgt5dD — Jason Pettigrove (@jasonpettigrove) September 24, 2017

The second half saw Besiktas' Atiba Hutchinson pick up a second yellow after which Tottenham loanee Vincent Janssen scored Fenerbahce's second from the spot.

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel scored a consolation goal for Besiktas before Fenerbahce's Ismail Koybasi saw red.

Deep into injury time Oguzhan Ozyakup's second yellow meant Besiktas ended the game with just eight players.