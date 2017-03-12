Five endings to Leicester's tragic season inspired by Shakespeare plays

With Craig Shakespeare ready to lead Leicester for the rest of the season, we couldn’t help but wonder whether the rest of the Foxes’ campaign would get even more dramatic.

Which of namesake William’s plays might we see in the team’s performances over the coming months? Here are a few suggestions.

Macbeth

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Following negative media attention, an increasingly paranoid Jamie Vardy has holed up himself up in his Lincolnshire mansion.

He feels safe until he’s told that the King Power Stadium is moving towards him. Meanwhile Riyad Mahrez, feeling increasingly bad about Claudio Ranieri losing his job, retires.

In the battle to be the king of English strikers, Vardy wilts under the challenge from Harry Kane, who finishes him off when the pair go head to head at the King Power in April. Gareth Southgate declares Kane to be England’s number nine and Leicester are relegated.

Twelfth Night

(Nick Potts/PA)

The real reason for Claudio Ranieri’s sacking comes to light. It was all down to some under-used reserve team players, who sent the Italian a letter which purported to be from chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha telling him to turn up to their next meeting smiling and wearing yellow socks.

He did so, and Srivaddhanaprabha promptly sacked him. When the plot is finally revealed to Ranieri, he promises revenge, but by this time the chaos surrounding everyone else has neatly tied itself up, they avoid relegation and everyone is happy. Except Ranieri.

The Tempest

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Claudio Ranieri, having been exiled, plans his return. In a remote location, where strange, unexplained things happen (Leicester), he plots to show those who have wronged him the error of their ways.

Ultimately though, he’s just too damn nice to take his revenge, so he forgives them, arranges for N’Golo Kante to return to the team from Chelsea, and moves back to Italy.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

(Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea are on course to win the Premier League, so Leicester demand N’Golo Kante back. The Blues aren’t having it, so they send Jamie Vardy to cast a love potion upon the Stamford Bridge side, hoping to make them fall in love with Andy King instead. Unfortunately, they lay eyes on Vardy, falling for him in the process.

Leicester are also concerned about Liverpool and Arsenal trying to sign Riyad Mahrez for a low price in the summer, so instruct Vardy to cast love potions on them too, hoping to make them fall for Danny Drinkwater. That goes wrong too however, with both clubs falling for Vardy as well.

In the ensuing chaos, Leicester lift all the spells, and reveal to everyone that the previous two seasons have in fact been a dream. Leicester never won the Premier League, and awake to Nigel Pearson beginning a speech on ostriches.

Romeo And Juliet

(Nick Potts/PA)

Despite being under the management of Craig Shakespeare for the rest of the season, Leicester and Claudio Ranieri continue their relationship, hiding from the Premier League the fact that Ranieri is, in secret, managing the club.

The Premier League find out about this, and exile Ranieri from the division. Devastated, Leicester go to Gary Lineker for advice. Lineker tells the Foxes to get themselves relegated, so they no longer have to answer to the Premier League. Lineker tells Leicester he will inform Ranieri of the plan.

Leicester seal relegation by mid-April, but before they can tell Ranieri, he finds out through Twitter. Appalled that he might have had some influence on the team’s bad form, he tears up his coaching licence before Leicester can tell him it was a trick.