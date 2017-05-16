First Manchester derby on foreign soil to be held this summer

The first ever Manchester derby on foreign soil will be held in Houston this summer.

Manchester United and Manchester City will do battle at the NRG Stadium in Texas on July 20 as part of this year's International Champions Cup.

It will be the second attempt for the rivals to do battle on foreign soil after last summer's friendly in Beijing, China was cancelled due to the quagmire pitch.

Ferran Soriano, chief executive of Manchester City, added: "The Manchester derby is one of the world's most iconic games.

"We are very excited to play it in front of our passionate American fans. There are so many great memories from this game in history and we can't wait to create some new ones in Houston."

United last played in Houston in 2010 when they ran out 5-2 winners against the MLS All-Stars.

"The game in Houston gives our large US family of fans another chance to see the team play live," United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said.

"The last time we played in Houston, over 70,000 packed the stadium and we are looking forward to entertaining them again."

The derby comes midway through United's pre-season trip to the USA, with friendlies scheduled against the LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

City will take on Real Madrid in Los Angeles and face Tottenham in Nashville after playing United.