First look: Leinster reveal alternate jersey ahead of Pro14 kick off
01/09/2017 - 09:59:43Back to Sport Home
Leinster rugby have revealed their new alternate jersey this morning ahead of the Pro14 championship.
Posting the first images on Twitter this morning, the province said it was now available to purchase online.
Our new @canterburyNZ alternate jersey is here! 👌 #OwnTheBlue pic.twitter.com/7WWEzYCSLu— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 1, 2017
The jersey is set to get its first outing tomorrow night when Leinster take on Bernard Jackman's Newport Gwent Dragons in their opening game at Rodney Parade.
Tonight, Munster take on Treviso, Ulster take on the Cheetahs while Cardiff take on Edinburgh.
Get the new @canterburyNZ alt jersey online and in store now from @lifestylesports: https://t.co/pXrF2qXOvo #OwnTheBlue pic.twitter.com/tHbz1yiGnK— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 1, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here