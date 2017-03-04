Firmino doesn't know how to hug: Our alternative look at Liverpool's emphatic victory over Arsenal

Arsenal’s visit to Liverpool was billed as the blockbuster game of Saturday’s Premier League action.

What better way to treat a match report about two giants of English football then, than by making a tongue-in-cheek gallery of the teams looking a bit silly? Here’s our alternative story of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory.

Klopp forgot to put the bins out

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal and Liverpool arrived at Anfield knowing a win would be invaluable towards their hopes of Champions League football next season.

We reckon Jurgen Klopp’s not worrying about that though. A face like that can only mean he’s realised something terrible – and we think bin day.

Arsene Wenger did the moonwalk

(Peter Byrne/PA)

You probably thought he’s walking forward in this picture – that’s where you’re wrong.

Aside from his dance moves being in reverse though, the result at Anfield also drops the Gunners back into fifth position.

One fan couldn’t find a seat

(Peter Byrne/PA)

This Liverpool fan was either early, or it wasn’t a full house at Anfield.

He certainly looks like he’s watching a match…

Stevie and Ian refused to turn their chairs around

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Former club legends Steven Gerrard and Ian Wright – formerly of Liverpool and Arsenal respectively – probably wanted to be on the pitch rather than watching to be fair.

But seriously chaps, your necks must be killing you craning round like that.

Coutinho went for a Trump handshake

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Philippe Coutinho will say he was celebrating Liverpool’s first goal with goalscorer and fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino – but we know what he was really up to – the Donald Trump handshake, he’s leaning forward, geared up to pull that hand back and all.

Not sure what we’re on about? Here’s what we mean.

Trump GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Uncanny.

Then Klopp exercised his vocal cords

(Peter Byrne/PA)

A goal up, Klopp was happy to spend some time practising his music.

As a German, perhaps a little Ludwig van Beethoven?

Which Welbeck duly waltzed to

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Hearing Klopp’s beautiful tones, clearly Arsenal man Danny Welbeck decided a dance was in order.

Without a partner nearby – why not try the ball?

And Giroud tried to be a teapot

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Sadly Frenchman Olivier Giroud – who was quiet for much of the match – seemed to back out halfway.

Then Mane scored and it got weird

(Peter Byrne/PA)

We’re not sure what to make of Coutinho’s disembodied hands groping Sadio Mane’s head here – but the Senegal international’s goal made it 2-0 for Liverpool with the game looking like it was getting away from Arsenal.

We think Mane needs to get away from Coutinho though…

Arsenal fight back by stealing Coutinho

(Peter Byrne/PA)

In a desperate attempt to get in control of the game, Francis Coquelin appeared to attach the 24-year-old to his leg – a shrewd tactic given the game the Brazilian was having.

It looked more cumbersome than anything else – back to the drawing board Francis.

Wenger asks the fourth official to play

(Peter Byrne/PA)

With Arsenal seemingly on the ropes, Wenger decided he needed a player advantage, and who knows the game better than a match official, get on there Andre Marriner. We’re not sure he looks to keen on the idea though.

Arsenal did grab a goal back through Welbeck. The injection of Alexis Sanchez from the bench in the second half changed the game for them and he bagged the assist – though many Arsenal fans were wondering why he didn’t start the match in the first place.

Firmino misunderstands Wijnaldum’s hug

(Peter Byrne/PA)

In the end, the game was settled and the points sewn up for Liverpool by a wonderful counter-attacking move which Georginio Wijnaldum finished.

Sadly for the Dutchman the goal was seemingly marred by a brutal error of judgment from Firmino on both the height and ferocity of the hug his outstretched arms had offered – ouch.

We’re sure he’s not worried though…

Wijnaldum goes over the moon

(Peter Byrne/PA)

True to that wonderful metaphor about happiness, Wijnaldum looked like he took off to leap over the moon as Liverpool’s third went in.

After a tough defeat against Leicester earlier in the week and an imperative win to bring them up to third in the table – we’re sure Reds fans everywhere did the same.