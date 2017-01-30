Fire crews called to tackle blaze at Old Trafford stadium
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.
Crews were called to the club shortly before 7am and on arrival found a blaze in a lift motor room which they then put out.
@MENnewsdesk Fire at Old Trafford in South Stand ... Fire alarm going off since 7am and smoke!!! pic.twitter.com/5VXg2PAo2q— Sarah Louise Feeney (@Feenish87) January 30, 2017
In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 6.58am three crews from Salford and Stretford were called to reports of a building fire on Sir Matt Busby Way.
"On arrival, crews found a fire in a lift motor room.
"They isolated the electrics (and) then extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one jet and one CO2 fire extinguisher.
"Crews are still on the scene."
