Figures reveal 60% of GAA players have considered 'walking away' from sport due to fixture frustrations

New figures revealed by the Club Players Association (CPA) show 60% of players have considered walking away from sport due to fixture frustrations, writes Ciara Phelan.

The new findings gathered from an online survey have been described as a "watershed statistic" for the GAA.

The study found that 60% of those surveyed have considered walking away "due to a lack of definitive fixture calendar."

A watershed statistic for GAA: A staggering 60% of club players have considered walking away due to a lack of a definitive fixture calendar! pic.twitter.com/HQTUdPBPTf — ClubPlayersAssoc (@ClubPlayerAssoc) August 20, 2017

The CPA asked four key questions, here are the findings.

Q1. As a club player/member are you willing to wait until 2020 for change to happen to the current club fixture situation?

3,231 players replied;

2,962 (92%) answered no;

369 (8%) answered yes.

Q2. Do you think that club fixtures should be on the agenda at the forthcoming Special Congress in September?

3,192 (99%) answered yes;

39 (1%) answered no.

A staggering 95% of club players believe the CPA should escalate its response to demonstrate to the GAA that the club player is dissatisfied pic.twitter.com/rnQkrZHUmT — ClubPlayersAssoc (@ClubPlayerAssoc) August 21, 2017

Q3. Do you believe the CPA should escalate its response to demonstrate to the GAA that the club player is dissatisfied with their response to the unfairness of the system to the plight of the club player?

3,071 (95%) answered yes;

147 (5%) answered no.

Q4. Have you ever considered walking away from the game because of the lack of a definitive fixture calendar at club level?

1,924 (60%) answered yes;

1,306 (40%) answered no.

Earlier this year, the CPA's secretary Declan Brennan refused to rule out strike action in the pursuit of the body's goals to fix the "fixtures frustration."