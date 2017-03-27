FIFA to pay Seamus Coleman's wages while he recovers from double leg-break

World governing body FIFA have confirmed they will pay Everton captain Seamus Coleman's wages while he recovers from a double leg-break.

He suffered the injury during the Republic of Ireland's goalless World Cup qualifier with Wales on Friday.

Neil Taylor was shown a red card for his challenge.

Coleman's pay is covered by FIFA's Club Protection Programme, though there is no certainty as to how long a "recovery period" is deemed.

The Programme was introduced in 2012 to assist clubs when their players are injured on international duty. Coleman is expected to be out for at least six months following surgery on Saturday to treat the injury.