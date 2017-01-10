FIFA set to approve plan for 48-team World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino's plan to expand the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026 is set to be rubber-stamped at a meeting of the FIFA Council in Zurich today.

Delegates will vote on four proposals to change the existing format of world football's premier event with Infantino's suggestion virtually certain to be given official approval.

The move will bolster Infantino's chances of re-election in 2019 while internal research conducted by the governing body has suggested a 48-team World Cup could bring in £800m more in broadcasting, commercial and match-day revenue.

Infantino's proposal is to have 16 groups of three, followed by a 32-team knock-out, which will increase the number of games from 64 to 80 but ensures the tournament remains at 32 days.

The president has further suggested that penalty shoot-outs be brought in to settle the results of all drawn games, thereby minimising the risk of teams colluding in their final games to eliminate others from the tournament.

Infantino has repeatedly said his main motivation for expansion is to give more nations a chance of experiencing the joy of a World Cup, which will bolster international football in developed markets and help its growth in new ones.

By far the most contentious topic will be how these 16 extra slots are allocated among the six confederations, with the African and Asian nations expecting significant increases on their current four apiece.

The other major decision regarding 2026 - who will host the event - is not scheduled for consideration until 2020 with a bid featuring the United States, either on its own or in conjunction with one or both of Canada and Mexico, the overwhelming favourite.