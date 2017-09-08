Fifa decides Dele Alli has a case to answer after gesture in England qualifier

Dele Alli could face a suspension after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings over his obscene gesture during England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

Tottenham midfielder Alli was caught on camera raising his middle finger during the win at Wembley on Monday night.

It was initially suggested Alli had directed the gesture towards referee Clement Turpin after a coming together with former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel on the edge of the Slovakia penalty area towards the end of the game that was not given as a foul.

Both the player and England manager Gareth Southgate, though, have since claimed it was in fact aimed in jest at defender Kyle Walker, a former team-mate of Alli at Spurs before his summer move to Manchester City.

Alli also received the backing of his club manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who argued "there is nothing wrong from Dele", while Walker subsequently posted a message on social media appearing to collaborate his friend's version of events.

Nevertheless, following initial investigations, which are expected to have included reviewing the referee's official match report, the world governing body confirmed on Friday that the England player would have a case to answer.

"We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened following this incident. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement released to Press Association Sport.

The Football Association have been given until September 13 to respond, and it is understood the national body has more television coverage of the incident, yet to be broadcast, which could be presented to back up Alli's stance.

England won 2-1 at Wembley to move closer to securing their place at next summer's World Cup finals in Russia with goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford turning the game around after Southgate's men fell behind inside three minutes.

The Three Lions return to action at home against Slovenia on October 5 and need only two points from their remaining two Group F qualifiers, which finish in Lithuania, to secure a place at the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA's formal process - which is covered under under Article 57 of the world governing body's disciplinary code - regarding the incident involving Alli would be expected to have been completed one way or another before next month's match at Wembley.

Earlier this year, Argentina successfully appealed against a four-match suspension imposed by FIFA on Lionel Messi for verbally abusing a match official.

If a lengthy ban was handed out to the England player rather than a fine, there is the prospect Alli could miss not only the conclusion of the qualifying campaign, but also potentially the opening match of the 2018 World Cup should, as most likely, Southgate's team qualify.

AP