Felipe Massa re-joins Williams as Valtteri Bottas moves to Mercedes

Williams have confirmed that Felipe Massa will come out of retirement to re-join the British team for the upcoming Formula One season with Valtteri Bottas completing a move to Mercedes.

Massa, the Brazilian veteran of 250 grands prix, announced last September that he was bringing the curtain down on his grand prix career.

But the 35-year-old has been lured out of retirement after Mercedes moved for Bottas.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams confirmed that Finnish driver Bottas has left Williams to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.