FBD League / McKenna Cup: Leitrim earn draw against Mayo and Tyrone retain 100% record

In the FBD League, a last minute Brendan Gallagher goal saw Leitrim claim a 1-10 to 13 points draw against Mayo in Castlebar.

Mayo's Fionn McDonagh and Shane Quinn of Leitrim. Picture: James Crombie / Inpho

In Kiltoom, Roscommon ran out comfortable 3-19 to 2-10 winners against Sligo.

Meanwhile in In the McKenna Cup action in Ulster, Tyrone maintained their 100 percent record in Section A beating Cavan 2-22 to 7 points.

Fermanagh are also three wins out of three in their group, with manager Rory Gallagher getting one over his former county Donegal, on a 1-13 to 1-10 scoreline.

And Derry recovered from a poor first half, to beat Down 1-14 to 2-10 at Celtic Park, Niall Toner scoring a late goal to send the Oak Leaf County top of their group.

There were also wins for St Mary’s and Monaghan, while Armagh and Ulster University drew 1-9 to 12 points.