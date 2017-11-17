Faugheen to make long-awaited return at Punchestown

The Willie Mullins trained 'Faugheen' remains on course to make a long-awaited return at Punchestown this weekend.

The 2015 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner has been declared for Sunday's Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle.

The nine-year-old has not run since winning the Irish Champion Hurdle in January 2016 due to injury.

Willie Mullins track record in this race is unsurpassed with wins from Nichols Canyon, Thousand Stars and the record breaking Hurricane Fly filling the winner’s spots for the last six consecutive years.

Day two will get underway with the second running of the Berney Bros. Huntsman's Challenge at 11am.