Fatman Scoop was at Everton v Liverpool and everyone was asking the same question

Everton v Liverpool wasn’t the most exciting game of the season, but fans were given some light relief in the form of hip-hop star Fatman Scoop being spotted in the crowd.

FATMAN SCOOP, CROXTETH CLAN pic.twitter.com/WvgsIYaSTL — Joel Golby (@joelgolby) December 19, 2016

So, the question everyone was wondering? Why was he sitting with the Everton fans?

Since when was fatman scoop an everton fan (that is genuinely fatman scoop) pic.twitter.com/60fQyjV3C4 — Ben Jones (@BenwyneJones) December 19, 2016

In case you didn’t know, earlier this year Scoop seemed to imply quite clearly he was a Liverpool fan, telling the Liverpool Echo: “Liverpool have given me the opportunity to come here and red is my favourite colour too, so that helps.”

The Grammy award winner attended Liverpool’s draw against Everton in October, and even said he plans to meet with former Reds striker Emile Heskey for a pint – whom he appeared on LFCtv with this year.

@fatmanscoop Please tell me you were supporting the red men but couldn't find the Liverpool end to sit in? @lfc#MerseysideDerby #Everton — Alan Lee (@MrAlanLee) December 19, 2016

In fairness to Scoop though – real name Isaac Freeman – he said he is still learning the game.

And clearly he enjoyed his time at the game, showing his happiness in a post after the match.

Me before the #EVELIV game last night!!! Still learning the game..... I LOVE IT ⚽ pic.twitter.com/euq6p4ohXr — Fatman Scoop (@fatmanscoop) December 20, 2016

You work that selfie Scoop.

Perhaps Scoop needs some more time to learn the game then. In the meantime though, some Everton fans got a little suspicious of his appearance after Sadio Mane gifted Liverpool an injury time winner…

Never come to Goodison Park again, you jinx. @fatmanscoop #EFC — Bradley Cates (@Bradley_Cates) December 19, 2016

Welcome to the Premier League Fatman Scoop!