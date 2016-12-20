Fatman Scoop was at Everton v Liverpool and everyone was asking the same question

Everton v Liverpool wasn’t the most exciting game of the season, but fans were given some light relief in the form of hip-hop star Fatman Scoop being spotted in the crowd.

So, the question everyone was wondering? Why was he sitting with the Everton fans?

In case you didn’t know, earlier this year Scoop seemed to imply quite clearly he was a Liverpool fan, telling the Liverpool Echo: “Liverpool have given me the opportunity to come here and red is my favourite colour too, so that helps.”

The Grammy award winner attended Liverpool’s draw against Everton in October, and even said he plans to meet with former Reds striker Emile Heskey for a pint – whom he appeared on LFCtv with this year.

In fairness to Scoop though – real name Isaac Freeman – he said he is still learning the game.

And clearly he enjoyed his time at the game, showing his happiness in a post after the match.

You work that selfie Scoop.

Perhaps Scoop needs some more time to learn the game then. In the meantime though, some Everton fans got a little suspicious of his appearance after Sadio Mane gifted Liverpool an injury time winner…

Welcome to the Premier League Fatman Scoop!
