Fast-finish sees Brian Gregan speed into World 400m semi-finals

Brian Gregan has kick-started Ireland’s World Athletics Championships campaign by automatically qualifying for tomorrow evening’s 400m semi-finals in front of another full-house in London, writes Will Downing.

Having set a new lifetime best of 45.26 seconds last month, and also winning at the European Team Championships in Finland, Gregan continued his excellent summer by coming in third in his first-round heat at the Olympic Stadium in 45.37 seconds, breezing into the next round.

The Clonliffe Harriers athlete got off to a relatively slow start, and was lying sixth heading into the final bend.

But a terrific final acceleration saw the Dubliner push up past Belgian record-holder Jonathan Borlée, Luquelin Santos of the Dominican Republic and French sprinter Mamadou Eliman Hanne to bag third place and an automatic spot in the semis.

Brian Gregan celebrates qualifying from his heat. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won in 44.75 seconds, ahead of young American Will London in second, clocking 45.10.

Gregan’s performance of 45.37 had three metres to spare over Borlée’s 45.70, but the Belgian still went through in fourth as a fastest loser.

Jamaican Steven Gayle was later disqualified for a lane infringement, but had finished seventh anyway

Gregan said afterwards: “I’m sure a lot of people doubted me at 300m, I was a good bit back, but the whole gameplan was to run 200-400.

“From the 200m mark in my lane, I just went for it, and with 100m to go, I’m as strong as anyone. So I knew I could catch anyone.

“Having that in my head is massive. It’s my second-fastest time ever, and running that in a heat at eleven o’clock in the morning is just pretty incredible.”

Speaking about the deficit he pulled back, Gregan admitted: “I was miles back. Even at 100m I wasn’t in the race, but I’m just so strong and I know that.

“It’s not a 300 race or a 200 race, it’s a 400m race – so my goal is to get to 400, as fast as possible as opposed to getting to the 200 as fast as possible.”

Gregan’s 400m semi-final is due at 7:40pm tomorrow night, and for any further progress he will be aware than a new lifetime best will be necessary.

Mark English is in 800m action today at 1:20pm at the London Olympic Stadium.