Farrell says Dublin senior job not for him

By John Fogarty

Dessie Farrell has again distanced himself from ever taking over the Dublin senior football manager’s position after claiming a second U21 All-Ireland title.

The Na Fianna man has also indicated he will be stepping down from the U21 role after five years in charge following this evening’s final victory over Galway in Tullamore.

Although he would be fancied to take over from Jim Gavin when Gavin chooses to quit, Farrell insisted he would not be able to meet the demands of the senior position.

“Yeah. I don’t think so," he said.

"My roots have been in the development squad stuff and through to minor and the natural evolution was to take on the 21s. The senior is a whole different ball game. The time commitment that’s required at that level… like this is ridiculous but at senior level it’s gone to a whole new level and I have great admiration and respect for the men that take on the role in any county. It’s just where I’m at in my own career I can’t see it, to be honest.”

He added: "I don’t where I’m looking for a job now basically. I’m happy with what we’ve done here. It’s been a wonderful couple of years. You learn a lot about yourself in these situations as well and it’s been a great experience. I’m just happy with that now. I need to get on and drive on with other stuff that’s important.”

After the final ever game at U21 level in football, Farrell suggested it was as good a time as any to now step aside. Asked if he would like to take charge of the U20s next season, he said: “No, I think that’ll be somebody else’s. We were through to 21 and we’ve seen it out now and that’ll be it. Maybe some of the management team will do it.

“They’re a wonderful bunch and it’s been a pleasure to work with them for the years that I have from development squads through minor and U21.”