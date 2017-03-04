Fantasy Premier League: How to make the most of the season's first double gameweek

Any fantasy football manager worth their salt knows that double gameweeks, where some Premier League clubs play more than one match that counts towards the week’s points total, are where a season can be won or lost.

Having players from these teams can very quickly help you double up your points total, so here’s what’s going on, and how you can make a dash for the top of your mates’ league.

Two for the price of one

So the additional fixture in the first double GW of the season is Manchester City v Stoke, which means you’re probably going to be taking a look at a few City players.

City’s double week is all the more attractive given their first fixture is against bottom of the league Sunderland, while Stoke have a reasonably nice-looking fixture against Middlesbrough at home before travelling to the Etihad.

So what’s your next move?

How to capitalise – part one

Sergio Aguero should be the first name on everybody’s lips – Gabriel Jesus’s injury gives the Argentinian striker breathing space in the team once more, and having fallen in value from £13.2m to £12.8m, maybe now is the time to snap him up.

Furthermore, he’s notched braces in successive games, against Monaco in the Champions League and against Huddersfield in the FA Cup – can he make it three in three?

It’s not just Aguero who you should be looking at however. Raheem Sterling is a steal at just £7.9m when you consider he’s scored twice and assisted seven times in his last 10 league fixtures – somebody sign that man up.

How to capitalise – part two

But what of Stoke? Well, there’s value to be had there as well.

Joe Allen, despite going somewhat off the boil, remains a worthwhile gamble at £5.1m, while Peter Crouch is making noises too.

The former England international forced his way back into the Potters side with a purple patch of four goals in five games recently, not to mention the fact he’s the most prolific scorer of headed goals in the league’s history.

Triple captain?

Ooh, the triple captain is a tempting option this week, isn’t it?

For those unaware, once a season a manager may triple one of their player’s points, so it must be used wisely. Aguero is one of a select few PL strikers to have scored five in a single game – is he worth the triple captaincy?

Beware gameweek 28…

However, while you may be excited to load your team up with City and Stoke players, beware gameweek 28, in which only eight teams will play any Premier League football. They are:

Bournemouth v West Ham

Everton v West Brom

Hull City v Swansea City

Liverpool v Burnley

That’s right, just one top-six team in action – there are going to be more holes in your fantasy team than a block of Swiss cheese if you’re not careful, so maybe think twice about that Man City transfer.