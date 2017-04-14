Fantasy Premier League has announced two more absolutely colossal double gameweeks

As the football season draws to a close, fantasy football managers around the globe will be getting ready for the title run-in – and it just got a lot more interesting.

That’s because the Premier League’s official fantasy football game is set for not one, but two consecutive double gameweeks – and one of them is colossal in size.

📝 With two Double GW teams playing in GW3️⃣6️⃣ & 10 in GW3️⃣7️⃣, #FPL bosses have some planning to do 🤔 https://t.co/OXfkWOth16 pic.twitter.com/hBMJeFfqkv — FPL (@OfficialFPL) April 12, 2017

Arsenal and Southampton will play twice in gameweek 36, with Arsenal taking on Manchester United and the Saints playing Liverpool before both sides meet – but it’s gameweek 37 we’re interested in.

A grand total of 10 teams will play two games during the penultimate week of the season, offering the perfect chance to make a move in any private leagues you may be in.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will all play twice, with Watford, Sunderland, West Brom, Southampton and Leicester joining them in a bonanza of fantasy footballing.

SCOUT: Alexis Sanchez's form is a concern, but now with 2 successive Double GWs in 3️⃣6️⃣ & 3️⃣7️⃣ , he has to remain on the #FPL radar pic.twitter.com/QJz1knpCV2 — FPL (@OfficialFPL) April 12, 2017

So you’re going to want to pack your squad full of some of those teams’ players, right? Here are some suggestions.

Arsenal: Alexis Sanchez (£11.6m)

Chelsea: Marcos Alonso (£6.8m)

Leicester City: Jamie Vardy (£10.1m)

Manchester City: Raheem Sterling (£7.6m)

Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (£11.4m)

Southampton: Nathan Redmond (£5.9m)

Sunderland: Jermain Defoe (£7.7m)

Tottenham Hotspur: Christian Eriksen (£8.8m)

Watford: Troy Deeney (£6.9m)

West Brom: Gareth McAuley (£5.3m)

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

Here ends this public service announcement.