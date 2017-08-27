Fans who stayed up for Mayweather v McGregor were made to wait just a little bit longer

One of the most anticipated fights in history was never likely to start on time, was it?

Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather had experienced a huge build up, and while it was the headline act on the night, there were other fights on the undercard to get through.

This sports fight needs to start already. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 27, 2017

No one cares for all these other fights just start the one we all stayed up to see #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/TUpk66OEk4 — Crystal Palace❤️💙 (@ZacEarlyYT) August 27, 2017

That much was to be expected, but then an unexpected delay occurred due to high demand.

When you've stayed up all night and then Showtime announce there'll be a delay to the main event... pic.twitter.com/3nxDwsvBkc — BigSport (@BigSportGB) August 27, 2017

And not everybody was happy with their choice to wake up for the bout.

I am massively regretting waking up to listen to this. #MayweatherMcGregor — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) August 27, 2017

Despite that delay however, the anticipation remained as the fight eventually drew near.

McGregor is wearing boxing stuff. It's actually going to happen.... Soonish. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 27, 2017

And social media demonstrated that many who had awoken or stayed awake for the bout were excited enough not to care too much about waiting a few more minutes.

I'm up ! Come on @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Robbie Savage (@robbiesavage8) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Was it worth the wait?