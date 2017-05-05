Fans send sinister message to Roma players as dummies found hanging by Colosseum

Dummies wearing replica jerseys of three Roma players were found hanging from a pedestrian walkway in Rome following the club’s 3-1 recent defeat to local rivals Lazio.

The sinister display was accompanied by a large banner, which read: “Un consiglio senza offesa… dormite con la luce accesa” which, roughly translated, means “Some advice without offense ... always sleep with the light on”.

The mannequins wore jerseys bearing the names of Daniele De Rossi, Mohamed Salah and Radja Nainggolan.

Roma fans hang mannequins of De Rossi, Salah and Nainggolan by the Colosseum after the defeat to Lazio pic.twitter.com/rXwxHLkBFB — hash (@hashim0307) May 5, 2017

According to forzaitalianfootball.com, Italian police have since removed the mannequins, though the banner remains in place.

Roma are currently battling to secure a first Italian championship since 2001.

With four games remaining, Roma now trail Juventus by nine points, meaning failure to beat Milan at San Siro on Sunday would keep the title in Turin if the Bianconeri have managed to beat city rivals Torino tomorrow.