Fans met with heavy armed police presence ahead of Wembley FA Cup final

Football fans marching in to Wembley Stadium were met with a heavy armed police presence ahead of the FA Cup final.

Tens of thousands of supporters descended on the venue to watch Saturday's match between Arsenal and Chelsea, in the first major city event since the terror attack on Manchester arena which left 22 dead and injured dozens more on Monday.

Police vehicles block a roadway outside Wembley Stadium to protect fans leaving after the FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea

Supporters in Wembley described seeing "more police with guns" outside the stadium, with officers dotted along the walkway to the pitch.

A beefed-up security operation saw a police helicopter circling the skies above the grounds in the hours leading up to kick-off.

There is a heavy police presence at Wembley already ahead of the FA Cup final. pic.twitter.com/i52ZJenvHw — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 27, 2017

On the ground, officers were seen patrolling the entrance on horseback, amid chanting and a sea of blue and red shirts.

Lifelong Chelsea supporter David Kostis said: "As everyone's been saying, just carry on as normal.

"I should think anyone trying to do anything here would be silly, really."

The defiant 71-year-old said he did not consider changing his plans.

He said: "No terrorist will stop me watching my beloved Chelsea."

The Duke of Cambridge will be among the 90,000 spectators, with kick-off at 5.30pm.