Fans make way to Croke Park for All-Ireland football qualifiers

Croke Park plays host to the last two qualifiers in the All-Ireland Football Championship today.

First up in the double header is the clash of Monaghan and Down, as Monaghan look to gain revenge for their Ulster semi-final defeat to today's opponents.

Down suffered a disappointing loss to Tyrone in the resulting final, while Monaghan overcame Wexford and Carlow in the qualifiers.

If Down were to win, they would take on reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the quarter-finals.

Former inter-county footballer with Kildare Andriu Mac Lochlainn is tipping Monaghan to make it second time lucky.

Throw-in is at 5pm.

Then at 7pm, Leinster finalists Kildare will be hoping to put their defeat to Dublin behind them when they take on Armagh.

The game gives both sides the chance to return to the quarter-finals, with Kildare last making the stage in 2015 and Armagh the year previously.

Elsewhere, there are also two first round qualifiers in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

Beaten Munster finalists Waterford take on Cavan and Armagh face Leinster finalists Westmeath.

Both games throw-in at 2pm.