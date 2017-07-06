Fans feel the heat as temperatures sizzle at Wimbledon

Three spectators have fainted watching matches at Wimbledon in the scorching heat.

Two were watching Juan Martin Del Potro and Ernests Gulbis when they took ill as temperatures soared to 31C (88F) heat at the All England Club.

Play was suspended for around 20 minutes on Number Three Court while St John Ambulance staff took them from the stands for treatment.

Twitter users reported that Argentine Del Potro was cheered after he passed a bottle of his water through the crowd to one of the spectators.

An elderly woman fainted on Centre Court while watching Briton Kyle Edmund play Gael Monfils. He lost to the Frenchman 7-6 6-4 6-4.

Latvian Gulbis, who used ice-packed towels to cool down between games, beat Del Potro 6-4 6-4 7-6.

When asked about the incident in a post-match press conference, Del Potro said: "The doctors helped a lady.

"We were scared about the situation, but it was nothing. Nothing happened in the end."