Fans are poking fun at the dramatic reason for this Scottish Premiership match’s postponement
Hamilton’s home Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather, but one aspect of its explanation has drawn some laughs.
In a statement, the Accies announced: “The team staff felt it was playable underneath but it was simply a matter of clearing the overnight snow, and it had frozen overnight… however we have been ultimately swept away by nature and with the forecast to remain below freezing for the next few hours, it wasn’t assisting.”
I’ve just properly read the @acciesfc statement.— L (@strengthtodream) December 28, 2017
“Swept away by nature”
Oh Scottish football, never change.
SWEPT AWAY BY NATURE 😂
Naturally, Hamilton’s eloquent explanation that they had been “swept away by nature” drew a little ridicule from fans.
Some thought it sounded familiar from somewhere.
I'm sorry officer. I wasn't really speeding. I was merely swept away by nature— Craig Benson (@benson76) December 27, 2017
Have you been swept away by nature at work?— Marc Wallace (@MarcJWallace) December 27, 2017
Others pondered if it should be part of a wider philosophical discussion – chaired by a gorilla in a meme.
"We have been ultimately swept away by nature" pic.twitter.com/nlRcdP8IGo— sarto mutiny (@SartoMutiny) December 27, 2017
And finally, it awoke the inner poet in one creative character.
@Oldfirmfacts1— wheesht min! (@sevemac67) December 27, 2017
'Tis yuletide and a frost is upon us
but little dampens the adulation
of the hardy and honest.
Accies we are, yes accies we are
cast an eye on plastic pitches
We assemble, near and far.
Hardy we are
But hardier the fost.
An inspection, inspects,
1/2
@Oldfirmfacts1— wheesht min! (@sevemac67) December 27, 2017
And safety is the cost.
They say the plastic freezeth not
that 4g is to be trusted
but perhaps the reckoning they forgot.
So is called off, replay in the future
we bear the slings and arrows
for we were swept by nature.
Moving.
