Fans are poking fun at the dramatic reason for this Scottish Premiership match’s postponement

Back to Sport Home

Hamilton’s home Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather, but one aspect of its explanation has drawn some laughs.

In a statement, the Accies announced: “The team staff felt it was playable underneath but it was simply a matter of clearing the overnight snow, and it had frozen overnight… however we have been ultimately swept away by nature and with the forecast to remain below freezing for the next few hours, it wasn’t assisting.”

Naturally, Hamilton’s eloquent explanation that they had been “swept away by nature” drew a little ridicule from fans.

Some thought it sounded familiar from somewhere.

Others pondered if it should be part of a wider philosophical discussion – chaired by a gorilla in a meme.

And finally, it awoke the inner poet in one creative character.

Moving.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Hamilton, Reaction, UK, Hamilton, Kilmarnock, Scottish football, Scottish Premiership, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport