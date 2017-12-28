Fans are poking fun at the dramatic reason for this Scottish Premiership match’s postponement

Hamilton’s home Ladbrokes Premiership game against Kilmarnock was ultimately postponed due to inclement weather, but one aspect of its explanation has drawn some laughs.

In a statement, the Accies announced: “The team staff felt it was playable underneath but it was simply a matter of clearing the overnight snow, and it had frozen overnight… however we have been ultimately swept away by nature and with the forecast to remain below freezing for the next few hours, it wasn’t assisting.”

SWEPT AWAY BY NATURE 😂 — L (@strengthtodream) December 28, 2017

Naturally, Hamilton’s eloquent explanation that they had been “swept away by nature” drew a little ridicule from fans.

Some thought it sounded familiar from somewhere.

I'm sorry officer. I wasn't really speeding. I was merely swept away by nature — Craig Benson (@benson76) December 27, 2017

Have you been swept away by nature at work? — Marc Wallace (@MarcJWallace) December 27, 2017

Others pondered if it should be part of a wider philosophical discussion – chaired by a gorilla in a meme.

"We have been ultimately swept away by nature" pic.twitter.com/nlRcdP8IGo — sarto mutiny (@SartoMutiny) December 27, 2017

And finally, it awoke the inner poet in one creative character.

@Oldfirmfacts1

'Tis yuletide and a frost is upon us

but little dampens the adulation

of the hardy and honest.

Accies we are, yes accies we are

cast an eye on plastic pitches

We assemble, near and far.

Hardy we are

But hardier the fost.

An inspection, inspects,

1/2

@Oldfirmfacts1

And safety is the cost.

They say the plastic freezeth not

that 4g is to be trusted

but perhaps the reckoning they forgot.

So is called off, replay in the future

we bear the slings and arrows

for we were swept by nature. — wheesht min! (@sevemac67) December 27, 2017

Moving.