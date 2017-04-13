Fans are not happy with Manchester United's 1-1 Europa League draw against Anderlecht

Manchester United and manager Jose Mourinho are facing somewhat of a backlash after drawing 1-1 away to Anderlecht.

Manchester United went into the game on Thursday evening as the favourites to win the Europa League, but a weak second half may have shaken this belief.

Things started well, with Mkhitaryan slotting in a goal following 37 minutes of dominance.

Unbelievable 2 yard screamer from Mkhitaryan. Brilliant goal. — Lienstein (@Lie_Sagne) April 13, 2017

Away goal. Not the simplest of finishes but Mkhitaryan taps it in coolly. — Aryan (@theunitedmanc) April 13, 2017

However, a late goal from Anderlecht’s Leander Dendoncker spoiled the teams’s party, leaving fans disappointed.

Most agreed that the team just weren’t up to snuff on the night.

Decent result but absolute joke we didn't win that game. Should get through but badly need to start taking our chances #mufc — Miki Mata 228 (@MikiMata228) April 13, 2017

Finishing again has let us down. Absolute joke missing some of these chances. 👎🇾🇪 #mufc — BAKERMUFC 🇾🇪 (@BAKERMUFC1999) April 13, 2017

We had so many chances to win 😔let's hope we don't regret it #mufc — Michelle ☀️ (@Chellwilce) April 13, 2017

given our squad strength, there's no reason we shouldn't cruise past our europa league opponents & comfortably be in the top four. #mufc — Echo-Sierra²-Oscar (@cloudsailor9t) April 13, 2017

Some questioned whether the team had what it takes to finish off an opponent after dominating for the entire game.

So frustrating dominating games and not getting the win. Far to complacent when we go 1-0 up, no killer instinct. #mufc — JakLealandJones (@JLJ151) April 13, 2017

1-1 away draw. Could've/should've killed the game for most of the game. Avoiding defeat most safest strategy. To be continued #MUFC — ND (@redmouarmy) April 13, 2017

They played very well in the 1st half. But they were sleeping in the 2nd half. What a wasteful draw. Very disappointed😤 #MUFC @ManUtd — syazwi hs (@Syazwi_hs) April 13, 2017

Perhaps Jose said it best himself.

Jose Mourinho: "We have to kill matches. We had chances, we had control, but in one mistake we were punished." #MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/ME2YZMCHO4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 13, 2017

Despite the average performance, some fans were upbeat about the return leg…

Switched off at the end but we did get an away goal!! Still confident that we will get to the next round!! YAAANITED!! 🔴⚽️❤️ #mufc — Soph 🐧 (@_sophierachel) April 13, 2017

Okay it's disappointing to concede a late equaliser but it was so one-sided that we should be winning the return leg by 3 or 4 goals #mufc — Paul N (@PaulN84) April 13, 2017

In as much as #MUFC failed to kill the game, it was good display and great game control.



The return leg promises to be entertaining. #GGMU — Sir @rens™ (@Its_Arens) April 13, 2017

But not so upbeat about the team’s face-off against Chelsea on Sunday.

Feeling the same result against Chelsea this weekend. Another draw is coming. Or possibly lose. #MUFC #GGMU — TheLastShah (@shahrizuansani) April 13, 2017

Personally, very little interest in Chelsea. They’re champions, we’re not getting fourth. All eggs in the Europa basket. No messing. #MUFC — Rob B. (@_Rob_B) April 13, 2017

@ManUtd with this lazy performance, Chelsea will defeat MUFC 3-0.very poor and lazy performance — markgentle (@markgentle2) April 13, 2017

We’ll just have to wait and see.