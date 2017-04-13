Fans are not happy with Manchester United's 1-1 Europa League draw against Anderlecht

Back to Sport Home

Manchester United and manager Jose Mourinho are facing somewhat of a backlash after drawing 1-1 away to Anderlecht.

Manchester United went into the game on Thursday evening as the favourites to win the Europa League, but a weak second half may have shaken this belief.

Things started well, with Mkhitaryan slotting in a goal following 37 minutes of dominance.

However, a late goal from Anderlecht’s Leander Dendoncker spoiled the teams’s party, leaving fans disappointed.

Most agreed that the team just weren’t up to snuff on the night.

Some questioned whether the team had what it takes to finish off an opponent after dominating for the entire game.

Perhaps Jose said it best himself.

Despite the average performance, some fans were upbeat about the return leg…

But not so upbeat about the team’s face-off against Chelsea on Sunday.

We’ll just have to wait and see.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Anderlecht, Europa, Jose Mourinho, Manchester United, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport