Fans are defending Pape Souare after the Palace player had his shirt ‘rejected’ by the crowd

Crystal Palace players are enduring a torrid start to the season, Pape Souare especially, after it appeared his shirt was thrown back at him after defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Having offered his shirt to a fan after Bristol City had beaten Palace 4-1, Souare could be seen picking it back up from the pitch before briefly chatting with supporters and walking away.

The left-back then tweeted his sympathy for those fans whose frustrations are growing.

Palace are rock bottom of the Premier League with just one win from nine, but supporters were keen to let Souare know that they backed him, despite the poor result.

In fairness to the 27-year-old, Roy Hodgson’s side were already 3-1 down when he came on in the second half.

It sounds as though there are plenty of people who would have loved a Souare shirt after all.


