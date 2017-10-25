Fans are defending Pape Souare after the Palace player had his shirt ‘rejected’ by the crowd

Crystal Palace players are enduring a torrid start to the season, Pape Souare especially, after it appeared his shirt was thrown back at him after defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Having offered his shirt to a fan after Bristol City had beaten Palace 4-1, Souare could be seen picking it back up from the pitch before briefly chatting with supporters and walking away.

Disappointing to see, Pape Soaure throws top into crowd only for it to be thrown back #cpfc pic.twitter.com/1UpfSbMDfx — Tom (@Tomcpfcgower) October 24, 2017

The left-back then tweeted his sympathy for those fans whose frustrations are growing.

Disappointing night, emotions were high. I understand the frustration. All love ❤️💙 — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) October 24, 2017

Palace are rock bottom of the Premier League with just one win from nine, but supporters were keen to let Souare know that they backed him, despite the poor result.

@papesouare we love you xx — Tom (@Tomcpfcgower) October 24, 2017

We all love and have so much respect for you Pape ❤️💙 — Fiona McNamara (@Feemac20) October 24, 2017

In fairness to the 27-year-old, Roy Hodgson’s side were already 3-1 down when he came on in the second half.

you're a class act Pape.... only wish your team mates showed half the fight you have over the last year. — Sport Uncovered (@SportUnc) October 24, 2017

Fair play on coming over to us tonight Pape 👍🏻Hopefully it gets better from here! — Chris Bell (@Chris_Bell17) October 24, 2017

It sounds as though there are plenty of people who would have loved a Souare shirt after all.