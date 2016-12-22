Fans are already calling for Sam Allardyce after Alan Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace

With the Premier League over until Christmas, all was quiet in the world of English football – until the league was rocked by news of a seismic nature.

Alan Pardew has been sacked.

OFFICIAL: Alan Pardew has left Crystal Palace after spending just short of two years at the club. pic.twitter.com/MTBIVgihkv — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 22, 2016

Yes, with Crystal Palace just a place above the relegation zone, the club decided to part ways with their, ahem, exuberant manager.

BREAKING: Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew. pic.twitter.com/fQWgbGPNPU — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 22, 2016

The statistics do not give Pardew much cause for argument either.

Crystal Palace: Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace lost more Premier League games (22) than any other team in 2016 pic.twitter.com/0zcjG4j1CM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 22, 2016

0.72 - Crystal Palace have the lowest average points per game tally in the Premier League or Football League in 2016 (0.72). Worrying. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2016

It’s a bit harsh to sack a manager this close to Christmas, no?

This is the closest pre-Christmas sacking to Dec 25 since Charlton binned Les Reed on Xmas eve. He was replaced, neatly enough, by Pardew. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) December 22, 2016

Hmm, maybe not.

Crystal Palace paid £2.5m to get Alan Pardew and will pay him £5m to leave. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 22, 2016

One fan claims to have taken the last picture of Pards as Palace manager.

So I bumped into Alan Pardew at London Victoria this morning.. turns out he was on his way to be sacked. His last picture as #CPFC manager 😂 pic.twitter.com/VeBvxXMGlO — Ben Nagle (@bennagle17) December 22, 2016

Meanwhile, others are already calling for Sam Allardyce to fill the freshly vacated seat.

Calling all keynote speakers. Big opportunity at #cpfc. Allardyce the obvious candidate given the team's plight & his strengths. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 22, 2016

Allardyce is a lot better than Bilic anyway, dont care at this point — Benj (@Beniesta_) December 22, 2016

That was quick.

Sam Allardyce’s representatives will meet for talks with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish in the next 24 hours — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 22, 2016

The managerial carousel turns once more.