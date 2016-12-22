Fans are already calling for Sam Allardyce after Alan Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace

With the Premier League over until Christmas, all was quiet in the world of English football – until the league was rocked by news of a seismic nature.

Alan Pardew has been sacked.

Yes, with Crystal Palace just a place above the relegation zone, the club decided to part ways with their, ahem, exuberant manager.

The statistics do not give Pardew much cause for argument either.

It’s a bit harsh to sack a manager this close to Christmas, no?

Hmm, maybe not.

One fan claims to have taken the last picture of Pards as Palace manager.

Meanwhile, others are already calling for Sam Allardyce to fill the freshly vacated seat.

That was quick.

The managerial carousel turns once more.
