Fans are absolutely loving this video comparing Roberto Firmino’s chip with Robbie Fowler’s

Back to Sport Home

Anyone who has been actively watching football for the past 25 years might have noticed something interesting, and not at all unique, about Roberto Firmino’s delightful goal against Manchester City at the weekend.

It was the spitting image of one of the club’s more famous Premier League goals, scored by Robbie Fowler against Manchester United during the 1995/96 season.

At least, that’s what some people think. Why not take a look for yourself?

Both goals came against Manchester opponents…

… both goals were the result of passes down the left…

… both players ran inside their marker before shaking them off…

… and both players scored via exquisite chips.

Fowler scored 142 goals for Liverpool during his playing days. With Firmino currently on 40, Reds fans will hope the similarities between the two continue.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Liverpool, UK, football, Liverpool, Manchester City, Premier League, Robbie Fowler, Roberto Firmino, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport