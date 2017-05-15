Fans across football congratulate John Terry on what could be his last Chelsea goal

John Terry scored in what could be his final appearance for the Chelsea first team.

The 36-year-old defender is leaving the club in the summer after 22 years, and his goal against Watford means he has scored in each of the last 17 Premier League seasons – scoring 41 in total.

For Chelsea fans, a goal from their famous captain means things can’t get a lot better after their emphatic clinching of the Premier League title at West Brom on Friday.

John Terry goal and assist already. Captain, Leader, Legend. — Hazard Stuff (@HazardStuff_) May 15, 2017

John Terry goal scoring machine #legend 1-0 — Suhail (@SuhailAhmed97) May 15, 2017

However, it seems followers from all clubs were aware this was something special for a legend of the game – who now has five Premier League titles to his name.

John Terry man of the match at the moment! #CHEWAT — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 15, 2017

JOHN TERRY BEST IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY — ㅤ (@KDBTouch) May 15, 2017

John Terry finds the back of the net on his penultimate appearance for Chelsea. Even I couldn't have written a better script. Capitáno 🙌🏿 — Oluwaseye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) May 15, 2017

Well, not every fan…

i hate seeing john terry happy — Aaron West (@ayyy_west) May 15, 2017

And things didn’t stay all rosy for the former England captain, as not soon after his mistake let in Etienne Capoue to pull one back for the visitors.

23: #watfordfc's Capoue intercepts a backwards Terry header and nods past Begovic to make it 1-1.



Listen live: https://t.co/MVTxcdM2TV pic.twitter.com/RaeCgEUJ3Y — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) May 15, 2017

Whoops – but it’s pretty doubtful Terry will let that little slip-up get him down.

Chelsea will be presented with the Premier League trophy on Sunday in their final game of the season at Stamford Bridge. A week later, they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final with a chance to round off a double in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge.