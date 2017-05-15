Fans across football congratulate John Terry on what could be his last Chelsea goal

John Terry scored in what could be his final appearance for the Chelsea first team.

The 36-year-old defender is leaving the club in the summer after 22 years, and his goal against Watford means he has scored in each of the last 17 Premier League seasons – scoring 41 in total.

Terry celebrates
(Adam Davy/PA)

For Chelsea fans, a goal from their famous captain means things can’t get a lot better after their emphatic clinching of the Premier League title at West Brom on Friday.

However, it seems followers from all clubs were aware this was something special for a legend of the game – who now has five Premier League titles to his name.

Well, not every fan…

And things didn’t stay all rosy for the former England captain, as not soon after his mistake let in Etienne Capoue to pull one back for the visitors.

Whoops – but it’s pretty doubtful Terry will let that little slip-up get him down.

Chelsea will be presented with the Premier League trophy on Sunday in their final game of the season at Stamford Bridge. A week later, they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final with a chance to round off a double in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge.

