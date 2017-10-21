Fairyhouse meeting called off due to Storm Brian

This afternoon's meeting at Fairyhouse has been called off due to high winds.

Officials at the track consulted with Met Eireann this morning and opted to cancel the card on health and safety grounds.

Horse Racing Ireland tweeted: "Following consultation between Met Eireann and course officials, today's fixture at Fairyhouse has been postponed due to high winds."

The fixture has been rescheduled for Tuesday, with fresh declarations to be made on Monday.
