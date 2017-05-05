FAI will deal with allegations of betting irregularities in League of Ireland match 'as quickly as possible'

FAI chief executive John Delaney has called on the relevant parties to co-operate in the investigation into alleged betting irregularities in the League of Ireland.

Delaney was speaking after the association confirmed they are looking into betting patterns in last weekend's 1st Division tie between Athlone Town and Longford Town.

A report by UEFA has found that there is "clear and overwhelming evidence" of wrongdoing, and the alleged irregularities in relation to the amount of goals scored in the game "cannot be justified under any circumstances".

Speaking to Northern Sound, John Delaney says the association will deal with the issue as quickly as possible.

John Delaney

“Rea Walshe, who’s our head of disciplinary and our head of our legal services and Fran Gavin are in Athlone on Monday and Tuesday to interview and speak to the relevant stakeholders and at that stage then there’ll be a report given to our disciplinary committee and they’ll make findings,” he said.

“So, apart from that, I can’t really say much more, but we’ll deal with it as quickly as we can possibly do.

“But what I would urge is everybody involved to co-operate fully, so that we can get to the facts of the matter very quickly.”