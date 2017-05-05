FAI widens investigation regarding alleged 'irregular betting patterns'

The Football Association of Ireland have confirmed that the investigation into Athlone Town AFC regarding potential breaches of FAI rules has now been widened.

On May 3, the FAI announced that it had launched an investigation into Athlone Town AFC following a detailed report received from UEFA highlighting irregular betting patterns around their SSE Airtricity League First Division game with Longford Town on Saturday, April 29.

The FAI have said that they have since learned, via confidential information received on Friday, May 5, that two other games involving the club warrants further investigation.

The FAI said they have contacted the club about this new information and will commence its investigation on Monday, May 8 when meeting with players, staff and officials.