FAI 'saddened' by passing of former underage international Paul McCarthy

Former Republic of Ireland underage international Paul McCarty passed away suddenly over the weekend, aged 45.

The Cork native lined out for Rockmount before playing for Brighton & Hove Albion where he made over 150 first team appearnces.

Very sad news reaching us this morning that former #BHAFC, Wycombe and Oxford defender Paul McCarthy died suddenly yesterday aged just 45. pic.twitter.com/cPsSztoMH2 — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 20, 2017

McCarty also lined out for Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United while at international level, he starred at underage and went on to play for the Ireland Under 21s.

FAI CEO John Delaney paid tribute to McCarthy saying they are saddened by his passing.

"Paul was part of the team that competed at the 1991 FIFA World Youth Championships in Portugal and went on to represent Ireland at Under 21 level, as well as forging a strong career in England at club level. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's family at this difficult time."