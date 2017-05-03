FAI launch investigation into Athlone Town AFC regarding alleged 'irregular betting patterns'

The Football Association of Ireland have launched an investigation into Athlone Town AFC.

The investigation is regarding potential breaches of FAI rules.

UEFA presented a report to the FAI on Tuesday, which contained analysis that demonstrated the irregular betting patterns on international markets.

A copy of the report has been submitted to An Garda Siochána.

The FAI has written to both clubs involved in the match on Saturday April 29, at which Longford Town beat Athlone Town 3-1.

The FAI stated that they have been monitoring the club since they received information from UEFA following an inquiry by FAI Competitions Director, Fran Gavin, prior to the start of the 2017 season.