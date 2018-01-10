FAI deny they have been approached by Stoke for Martin O’Neill

The FAI say they have not been approached by Stoke City about Martin O’Neill becoming their new manager, despite reports saying the Republic of Ireland boss is their number one choice.

Reports in the UK claim the Potters have approached him about the vacancy.

It’s believed O’Neill is now the front runner to replace Mark Hughes at the club, after the previous favourite Gary Rowett signed a new contract at Derby County.

O’Neill has verbally agreeed to a new deal with the FAI, but is yet to put pen to paper.

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores is also reportedly under consideration.

Digital desk