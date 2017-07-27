FAI confirm ticket allocation for away games

The FAI have announced that that 3,000 tickets have been secured for the Republic of Ireland's 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier away to Georgia in Tbilisi on September 2 and 3,500 tickets for the qualifier away to Wales in Cardiff on October 9, writes Liam Mackey.

The game against Wales, which will be Ireland's final match in Group D, will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, which has a total capacity of 33,280.

Last December, the FAI reached an agreement with the Football Association of Wales to secure an increased allocation, with the result that Irish supporters will take up more than 10% of the stadium capacity in Cardiff.

Details of the breakdown of the tickets for supporters and supporters’ groups are available on the FAI website.