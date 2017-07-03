FAI asks Bray for clarity amid crisis at club

The FAI are asking Bray Wanderers to clarify its position, following a statement on Friday night that suggested operating in the Premier Division was not viable.

Chairman Denis O'Connor has allowed the entire squad seek other clubs.

The FAI say they will continue to monitor the situation at the Carlisle Grounds, and that discussions are ongoing with representatives of Bray.

The FAI said: "The Football Association of Ireland today held talks with Bray Wanderers FC regarding the club's current situation.

"At the meeting, the FAI requested that the club clarify its position following comments and a statement made by the club chairman last week.

"A number of key items were discussed during the meeting, including the commitments the club entered into during the Independent Club Licensing process.

"The FAI will continue to monitor the situation and discussions are ongoing between the Association and club representatives."