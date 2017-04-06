FAI and Senior Women's National Football team reach an agreement

The Senior Women's National Football team have concluded successful talks with the Football Assocation with Ireland.

A statement from the Football Association of Ireland said that, following mediation talks, the players have confirmed they will return to training today in preparation for their international friendly match against Slovakia on Monday night.

Stephanie Roche

According to the FAI all "issues to be addressed" as outlined by the players were successfully resolved.

The FAI said it was glad both sides reached a common agreement "which allowed both parties to move forward as one in the best interests of Irish football."