FA reject Liverpool's appeal against Sadio Mane's three-match ban

Liverpool's Sadio Mane will serve a three-match suspension for his red card at Manchester City after his appeal against the length of the ban was rejected.

The Senegal forward was sent off by referee Jon Moss after raising his foot and clashing with City goalkeeper Ederson in the Reds' 5-0 defeat on Saturday.

A statement from the Football Association on Tuesday said: "Sadio Mane's three-match suspension, which was effective immediately, remains in place after his claim of excessive punishment was rejected following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing."