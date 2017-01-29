FA Cup wrap: Non-league Sutton cap weekend of upsets with shock win

Sutton made FA Cup history by capping a weekend of upsets with victory over Championship promotion-chasers Leeds.

Paul Doswell's side join Lincoln in the fifth round - the first time since the formation of the Football League that two non-league teams have reached this stage.

The tie was a repeat of a clash in the same round in 1970, which Don Revie's all-conquering Leeds won 6-0, but this time it was Sutton who came out on top.

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell kisses goalkeeper Ross Worner after the match at Borough Sports Ground. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Captain Jamie Collins scored the only goal of the 1-0 win from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after Lewie Coyle had been fouled by Marco Silvestre.

Leeds, who had Liam Cooper sent off late on, paid for making 10 changes to their side and joined Coventry in 1989 on the list of famous Sutton cup scalps.

Two Premier League sides fell to lower-league opposition, with Hull losing 4-1 to Championship Fulham and Watford beaten 1-0 by League One Millwall.

It capped a significant week for the Lions, who thoroughly deserved the win given to them by Steve Morison's close-range finish in the 85th minute.

Millwall's immediate future at The Den was secured on Wednesday after Lewisham Council's abandonment of a controversial property scheme.

There was no shortage of excitement at Craven Cottage and delight for the home fans as Fulham reached the fifth round for the first time in six years.

Evandro cancelled out Sone Aluko's opener just after half-time but that proved to be as good as it got for Hull, who lost in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup to Manchester United on Thursday.

Chris Martin put Fulham back in front five minutes later and further goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Stefan Johansen guaranteed their progress.

There was late drama as Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli then saved two Abel Hernandez penalties in two minutes.

Hernandez's first effort was saved by Bettinelli, but the Fulham goalkeeper fouled the Uruguayan as they challenged for the loose ball. Hernandez stepped up to take the second penalty, but again he was denied by Bettinelli.

There was no upset at Old Trafford as Manchester United defeated 2013 winners Wigan 4-0.

Manchester United's Bastian Schweinsteiger (centre) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, Fourth Round match at Old Trafford. Picture: PA

The Latics, managed by former United reserve-team boss Warren Joyce, matched their opponents until just before half-time when Marouane Fellaini gave the hosts the lead.

The second half was much more one-sided. Chris Smalling made it two in the 57th minute, Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a third in the 74th minute and Bastian Schweinsteiger finished off the scoring nine minutes from time.

It was only the German's third appearance of the season and his first goal for United since November 2015.