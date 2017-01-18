FA Cup wrap: Liverpool advance while Shane Long secures Saints’ progress
Liverpool survived a scare to advance to the FA Cup fourth round at the second attempt with a narrow win at Plymouth.
Lucas Leiva's first goal in six and a half years - an unmarked header from a Philippe Coutinho corner - was decisive in a 1-0 replay win at Home Park.
Jake Jervis hit the post with an acrobatic effort as Argyle came close to an equaliser.
And Divock Origi had a penalty saved by Luke McCormick after Alberto Moreno was fouled by Yann Songo'o as Liverpool spurned the opportunity for a second.
But the rare strike from Lucas ensured Jurgen Klopp's men advanced to next play Wolves.
Shane Long scored a last-gasp winner as Southampton beat Championship side Norwich 1-0.
Long got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble for Saints to set up an all-Premier League tie in the fourth round, at home to Arsenal.
Matt Ritchie scored twice as Newcastle beat Birmingham 3-1. A trip to League One Oxford awaits Rafael Benitez's side.
Ritchie netted a penalty after nine minutes and Yoan Gouffran scored a second after 35 minutes to see Newcastle coasting.
David Cotterill pulled a goal back, but Ritchie struck again from close range.
