FA Cup wrap: Leicester score first ever VAR goal in English football

Leicester became the first team in English football to score a goal via a VAR decision as they overcame Fleetwood 2-0 in their FA Cup replay.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored in each half but it was his strike 13 minutes from time that required the intervention of the video assistant referee.

Referee Jonathan Moss asked to check if the striker was offside before finishing off Riyad Mahrez’s lovely reverse pass.

Referee Jonathan Moss consults VAR before giving Leicester City’s second goal as Fleetwood Town’s Nathan Pond protests at the King Power Stadium. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA

Replays showed Iheanacho was onside when the ball was played and the goal stood to see Leicester progress to a fourth-round tie away at Peterborough.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson fired a hat-trick to lead Reading to a 3-0 win over Stevenage.

The Icelander struck after 32, 44 and 64 minutes to book the Royals a fourth-round date with Sheffield Wednesday after their win over Carlisle.

Wednesday avoided an upset as they saw off the Cumbrians 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Marco Matias gave the Owls a 28th-minute lead and Atdhe Nuhiu struck in the 66th minute to wrap up victory.

Cardiff will host Manchester City in the next round after hitting four for second consecutive game after a 4-1 win over Mansfield.

Danny Rose cancelled out Bruno Manga's opener for the Bluebirds as the sides were locked 1-1 at half-time but it was after the break where Cardiff took charge with a pair of goals from Junior Hoilett and another from Anthony Pilkington.

More to follow...