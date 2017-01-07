FA Cup review: Three Premier League teams dumped out

Millwall produced the shock of the day to beat Bournemouth 3-0 in their third round tie at The Den.

Steve Morison, Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson scored for the League One side as Cherries boss Eddie Howe paid the price for making 11 changes from the side which had held Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday.

There were more top-flight casualties as Stoke and West Brom lost to Championship opposition.

Stoke were beaten 2-0 at home by Wolves - Helder Costa and Matt Doherty on target - while Derby won 2-1 at West Brom, with Darren Bent and Tom Ince overturning Matt Phillips' first-half goal.

Lincoln were within four minutes of winning at Ipswich, but the National League side had to settle for a replay as Tom Lawrence matched Theo Robinson's double in a 2-2 draw.

Everton were knocked out 2-1 by Leicester after Romelu Lukaku had scored his seventh goal in as many FA Cup ties.

Ahmed Musa quickly levelled Lukaku's opener before the Foxes substitute grabbed a 71st-minute winner to avenge their Premier League defeat to Everton on St Stephen's Day.

League One Oxford won 3-2 at Rotherham where Ryan Taylor, Phil Edwards and Kane Hemmings scored after Chris Maguire had seen his spot-kick saved.

Danny Ward and Tom Adeyemi gave the Millers hope, but it was another sad day for the Championship's bottom club.

But there was to be no giant-killing for non-league trio Barrow, Eastleigh and Stourbridge.

Barrow's hopes of making the fourth round for the first time were ended by Ian Henderson's brace in a 2-0 away win for Rochdale.

Eastleigh, also of the National League, were thrashed 5-1 at Brentford as former Bees boss Martin Allen suffered a miserable return to Griffin Park.

Tom Field (two), Yoann Barbet (penalty), Lasse Vibe and Romaine Sawyers all scored before half-time, with Ayo Obileye replying for Eastleigh.

Stourbridge, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, lost 2-1 at League Two Wycombe.

Dan Scarr cancelled out Sam Wood's opener 20 minutes from time, but the Northern Premier League minnows were left heartbroken by Adebayo Akinfenwa's late winner.

But National League side Sutton will play local rivals AFC Wimbledon again after a goalless draw.

Hull's Marco Silva won the battle of the new bosses as fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea lost 2-0 on Humberside.

Paul Clement's Swansea were on course for a replay until Abel Hernandez and Josh Tymon scored for the Tigers in the final 12 minutes.

Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace must replay as his former club Bolton held last season's finalists to a goalless draw at the Macron Stadium.

Southampton and Norwich must also play again after a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road.

Virgil van Dijk and Maya Yoshida twice put the Saints ahead, but Steven Whittaker (pen) and Steven Naismith, in the final minute, saved Norwich.

There will be further replays between Sunderland and Burnley, Bristol City and Fleetwood and Blackpool and Barnsley after goalless draws.

Watford beat Burton 2-0 with goals in each half from Christian Kabasele and Jerome Sinclair.

Gianfranco Zola is still looking for his first win as Birmingham boss after a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

Daryl Murphy gave Newcastle a fifth-minute lead but Lukas Jutkiewicz equalised just before the break.

Israel internationals Beram Kayal and Tomer Hemed were on the scoresheet as Brighton beat MK Dons 2-0, while fellow Championship high-fliers Huddersfield overcame Port Vale 4-0 with Jack Payne (two), Kasey Palmer and Harry Bunn netting.

A Joel Lynch own goal and a Liam Feeney strike saw Blackburn through 2-1 at QPR, Jake Bidwell claiming a consolation from the penalty spot.

Wigan won another all-Championship affair as Will Grigg and Yanic Wildschut scored in a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Accrington saw off fellow League Two side Luton 2-1, Omar Beckles grabbing the winner after Jake Gray had cancelled out Sean McConville's efffort.