FA Cup fifth round: Wolves made it very tough for Chelsea to progress to quarter-finals

Back to Sport Home

Wolverhampton Wanderers may have suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, but they certainly put up a pretty tough fight in the FA Cup fifth round at Molineux.

With both teams failing to score in the first half, Wolves fans were certainly impressed with the way things were going.

Then blows came in the form of Pedro and Diego Costa, in the 65th and 89th minutes, as the team lost to the Blues, but fans couldn’t be more proud.

KEYWORDS: Chelsea, FA Cup, Football, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wolves

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport