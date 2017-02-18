FA Cup fifth round: Wolves made it very tough for Chelsea to progress to quarter-finals

Wolverhampton Wanderers may have suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, but they certainly put up a pretty tough fight in the FA Cup fifth round at Molineux.

Wolves really put up a good fight...their players can leave the pitch with pride — Olasheu olanrewaju (@Lanray07) February 18, 2017

With both teams failing to score in the first half, Wolves fans were certainly impressed with the way things were going.

Wolves have been impressive, Chelsea not so much! Boring — ♥ Sabena ♥ (@ii_sab_ena) February 18, 2017

So organized defensively. Impressive from Wolves. — Ashish Jha (@DareToZlaataan) February 18, 2017

Great effort Wolves, come on lads! 👏🏼 regardless of result; brilliant so farn — Brad Wilkinson (@bradwilko1) February 18, 2017

Then blows came in the form of Pedro and Diego Costa, in the 65th and 89th minutes, as the team lost to the Blues, but fans couldn’t be more proud.

Proud of my team today no disgrace to lose to Champions elect #utw #Wolves #wwfc ⚽🏆⚽🏆⚽🏆⚽ — Alistair Dean (@AlistairD68) February 18, 2017

Dream is over. But really proud of you boys. pic.twitter.com/ORF6uyFpMA — Wolves.jp (@Wolves_jpn) February 18, 2017

what an absolute sight to behold. can't be more proud to be a wolves fan right now. gave them a right good game. love you @OfficialWolves ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hebfs6fymz — Carlie Martin (@carliemartin) February 18, 2017