FA charge Man City with failingto control their players against Liverpool

Manchester City have landed a Football Association misconduct charge for allegedly failing to control their players during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

A number of players were seen to surround referee Michael Oliver after he awarded the visitors a penalty just after half-time.

"It is alleged that in or around the 50th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," said an FA statement.

City have until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.