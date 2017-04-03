F1 driver's father arrested after brawl

Jos Verstappen, the father of Red Bull driver Max, was arrested following a fight in Holland.

Dutch police confirmed to that the former Benneton and Minardi driver had been arrested after refusing to leave in the wake of a fight.

A spokesman added that Jos Verstappen had been "set free" later in the same evening.

Jos Verstappen made the podium twice during a Formula 1 career which spanned nine years, with 19-year-old son Max having already made seven.

