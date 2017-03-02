Eyeball to eyeball - who will win a staring contest between Frank Lampard and John Terry?

Sports-based comedy panel show Play To The Whistle is making its debut on 3e tonight at 9pm and kicks off with a staring contest between two Chelsea legends.

Regular team captain Frank Lampard faces off against his former teammate John Terry - kudos to the producer who chose the musical accompaniment.

In addition to Lampard, Bradley Walsh and Romesh Ranganathan will also feature each week, with Holly Willoughby as host.

Comedian Seann Walsh is on hand Holly keep score and he welcomed Terry to the show with a full kit tribute.

It took a lot to get @seannwalsh in a Chelsea shirt... but when #JohnTerry's on the show you've gotta go full kit! #PlaytotheWhistle #PTTW pic.twitter.com/Xbbw8AG9cB — Play to the Whistle (@PTTWOfficial) February 28, 2017

Other celebrities to appear on the series and take a seat with Lampard or Walsh are Jimmy Carr, Alan Shearer, James Anderson, Rob Beckett, Sam Quek, Jake Humphrey, Kevin Bridges, Ashley Cole, Ore Oduba, Joel Dommett, Judy Murray, Michail Antonio, Rob Beckett, Andrew Johnston and Scarlett Moffatt.