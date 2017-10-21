Extra tickets available for Ireland fans travelling to Denmark

445 extra tickets have been secured for the away leg of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Denmark, writes Stephen Barry.

The boosted allocation now totals 2,305 tickets for the November 11 game which will take place at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

Initially, the FAI had been given the minimum mandatory 5% allocation for the 38,065-capacity arena, 1,860 tickets.

Ireland fans can submit ticket applications at away.fai.ie.

The first leg in Denmark will be followed by the return test at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, November 14, which sold out within five minutes of going on public sale.

The initial pre-sale for season ticket holders, Club Ireland members, Jack Charlton Lounge patrons and Three customers sold out in seven minutes.