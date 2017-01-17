Excessive grind hurting GAA players when career bright lights switched off

Over the last decade in particular, as science and technology began to truly run amok with the basic enjoyment of Gaelic games, the public have sympathised with inter-county players whose time is coveted by management teams at a number of levels, writes Peter McNamara.

The perception is that the top-end movers and shakers are railroaded by those presiding over the teams they are associated with at club and inter-county grades.

In a host of cases, probably even the majority of cases, that perception is closer to the truth than some would be willing to admit.

However, it is becoming increasingly evident that tarring all management teams with that unwanted brush is unwarranted.

The public have it wrong when they assume every management team under the sun, or even the majority of them, demands too much of their players.

The reality is far removed from that thesis.

In fact, as Mickey Harte illustrated today, the opposite can actually be true whereby managers and coaches are encouraging players to take a step back from the melting pot. Or some management teams are anyway.

“Some people would have us believe that (players) don’t enjoy what they are doing or that it is a chore for them. I have not yet met anyone who does not enjoy playing for Tyrone and I think there are very few county footballers who do not enjoy what they are doing,” Harte commented. “People don’t enjoy putting in the hard grind to get themselves into the peak condition that they want to be in but they know that it is the price they pay to enjoy something later. And they do enjoy it.

“In fact, in recent times, I have had to tell people to stop training. I never had to do that before in my life. People are doing too much and they don’t understand the value of recovery, and you have to hold them back. That is where they are at, these young men, and I can’t think that men that do that aren’t enjoying it.

“They love that they have this opportunity to be an athlete at the top level. I do believe that. It is typical that if you say something (negative) often enough, and with enough vigour, that people will start seeing it as a truth but I don’t buy that.”

As a matter of fact, a lot of the time, as Harte stated, it is indeed the players' work-ethics that requires curbing to shield their bodies and minds from burnout.

In pursuit of medals and silverware and the potentially lucrative deals that go with them, individuals are sailing further and further into the choppiest of waters.

Players are putting so much time into targeting scientific and psychological edges the long-term effects are absolutely ignored by individuals.

Physically, obviously, they are in wonderful shape. Yet, the number of players with hip and knee problems, for examples, in their twenties is frightening.

Additionally, as players get so wrapped up in seeking those extra percentages, the hours the individuals put in to find those edges are countless.

After they then walk away from their chosen code those hours have to be filled by some other activity.

And, if they’re not, mental health problems subsequently develop, instances we learn more of day-by-day.

So to those players who have been given advice to focus more on their recovery sessions and downtime, you probably need to listen.

And I say this because it has got to the point in which individuals’ medium-term sporting motivations are blurring their long-term life visions and goals.

Players are expecting too much of themselves.

And to those that feel they are being placed under pressure to tog out for one team or another too many, learn to say ‘No’.

There are too many tales lately of young men and women finding themselves with physical injuries and mental illnesses post-sporting careers to justify the relentless exertions they are placing upon themselves.

Their intense regimes are also taking individuals away from their families for too many hours at a time as well.

And for what? Fifteen minutes of ‘fame’ if a particular trophy is won?

At the elite levels, of course, succeeding is essentially everything. Or it certainly has been up until this present moment.

Nevertheless, maybe that attitude needs to be reassessed.

I heard of a host of GAA players individually and collectively training on Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

Each to their own, obviously, and, to a point, their dedication is commendable.

More than anything else, though, it’s madness on many other levels.

And it’s harder now to sympathise with players that are simply going over the top in order to succeed.

Just even, for a second, try to appreciate how taxing the underfoot conditions would have been on players last weekend across the land.

How easy it would be for a player to out-jump his direct opponent only to twist and possibly fracture his or her fibula upon landing on shoddy ground.

Not alone is that individual unable to compete for the foreseeable, he or she also has to explain to their bosses the next day why they won’t be present at their respective occupation for a lengthy spell.

Yes, these are the chances you take each day you train and play and nobody can be covered in cotton wool, either.

Regardless, players need to retain a real balance between playing and living while they are actually part of an inter-county team.

Currently, there seems to be no balance whatsoever.

GAA is their lives. However, the void left afterwards is having too great an impact on some people mentally for this to go on much longer.

Harte is probably correct in saying players ‘enjoy’ the adventure. And well they might.

As long as they are caught up with succeeding though while blinkered players are unlikely to acknowledge the potential damage they are inflicting in the background.

After all, there’s no harm in taking a day or two off now and again.

It might even yield a long-term benefit.