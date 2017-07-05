Ex-Southampton football coach charged with 65 child sex abuse offences

A former Southampton youth coach has been charged with a catalogue of sexual offences by police investigating historical allegations of child abuse in the football community.

Robert Higgins, 64, faces 65 counts of indecent assault committed against 23 alleged victims in the 1980s and 1990s.

The ex-Saints youth coach, known as Bob, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, will appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on July 20, Hampshire Constabulary said.